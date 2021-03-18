2 hours ago

Aduana Stars center back Farouk Adams has been granted bail by the Berekum Circuit Court after he was arrested for allegedly killing a police officer to death with a car he was driving.

The 31 year old player had been on remand the past two weeks after he was arraigned before the same court presided over by His Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako.

His plea has not been taken as the prosecution prayed the court for more time to conclude their investigations at the last sitting but his counsel prayed the court to grant his client who is not a flight risk and poses no threat to the case.

Adams has been slapped with six counts of negligently causing harm, careless and inconsiderate driving among others.

The player is alleged to have knocked down a Police Officer late on night of Monday 1st March 2021 at the Asuotiano - Berekum road killing him instantly.

The young constable known as Amos Mattey of the Wamfie Police station, was said to have left his duty post to purchase something but never returned until he was found dead Tuesday morning in what is suspected to be a hit and run by the Aduana Stars defender with a red Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GW 5882-17 which he was driving.

Upon hitting the officer with his car , the player sped off without trying to take the Police officer to hospital till he was found dead in the bush nearby the next day.