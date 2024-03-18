1 hour ago

Aduana FC clinched a controversial win against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League, marking an exciting encounter on Sunday.

The Dormaa lads seized control early in the game, as Kelvin Obeng broke the deadlock in the 9th minute, capitalizing on their initial pressure.

However, their lead was short-lived as Steven Mukwala netted the equalizer for Asante Kotoko just before halftime.

The match seemed poised for a draw until Richard Mahama's controversial header which seemed not to have crossed the line was awarded as a goal as the host secured a 2-1 victory.

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum protested vehemently when the goal stood as he believed it did not cross the line but was shown the exit for his protest.

It took the Kotoko gaffer more than ten minutes to leave the field as he was hesitant which delayed the game enormously.

Aduana FC's composed performance not only safeguarded their lead but also propelled them to third place in the league standings, trailing leaders FC Samartex by three points. Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko slipped to seventh place following the defeat.

The victory serves as a significant boost for Aduana FC as they continue their pursuit of success in the Ghana Premier League.