Legon Cities for all their branding and professionalism are struggling on the football pitch as they are winless after 5 games in the Ghana Premier League.

The moneybags are the toast of most neutrals but results have been very hard to come by for Legon Cities as they have managed three draws and two defeats thus far.

Aduana Stars disciplined the capital based outfit by beating them 2 goals to nil with goals coming from run away goal king contender Yahaya Mohammed and Noah Martey.

The Ogya boys started the game brightly asking all the questions of Legon Cities but could not find the breakthrough until a free kick was awarded Aduana's way deep into halftime and up stepped Yahaya Mohammed to curl the ball home from about 25 yards to break the deadlock.

Yahaya Mohammed has now scored six goals in 5 games and leads the goalking race in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Substitute Noah Martey compounded the woes of Legon Cities after adding the second goal also from another free kick in the 80th minute.

Legon Cities are chasing for their first three points of the ongoing league campaign despite the buzz around the team.