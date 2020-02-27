2 hours ago

Newly appointed coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwasi Fabin says that he was basically signed by the team to attain a respectable position on the league without any specific targets.

Aduana Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of experience gaffer Paa Kwasi Fabin as their new coach taking over from assistant coach W.O Paul Tandoh who has been acting for the club the last 11 league games.

According Paa Kwasi, the club brought him on board purposely to help nurture youth talent within the club and their catchment area as he has vast experience in handling youth teams right from his days at OKESS,the national U-17 team and even as Asante Kotoko.

He however has not discounted the club's chances of lifting the league title as his new side currently sit second on the league log just a point adrift leaders Ashgold.

"It's true I have signed with Aduana Stars, I signed for one season. They didn't really give me a specific target but they asked me to help the team to get a respectable position. For youth development, that is the main reason why they brought me on board. Talking of the league title they have the potentials to win it"he said in an interview with FOX FM.

Paa Kwasi Fabin will make his debut for the Ogya side on matchday 12 when they take on Dreams FC