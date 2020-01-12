47 minutes ago

Kumasi based King Faisal visited Dormaa Ahenkro on MatchDay 3 in the on-going Ghana Premier League in a bid to pick up a win to kick start their winless season but Yahaya Mohammed masterminded a win to sink them further.

Match started at exactly 3:00pm with Referee Latif Adaari given the match orders in a match that a win is all that mattered for the home supporters.

Their joy came to full fight on the 31st minute when a pin point cross from Pius Asante found the head of Ghana Premier league's leading goal scorer Yahaya Mohammed to get Aduana's first goal.

The first half ended with Aduana leading by a goal to nil. Fourteen minutes after the start of the second half Aduana Stars had their second goal when a searching freekick from Isaac Kwain found Yahaya Mohammed once again whose header was unstoppable by goalkeeper Mustapha Bampoe.

King Faisal reduced the deficit on the 80th minute when Osman Ibrahim pounced on a poor clearance from Aduana's defence to hit an unstoppable shot into the net of Aduana Stars.

The game ended with two goals hero Yahaya Mohammed honoured as the NASCO Man Of The Match.