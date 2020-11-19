3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have announced a partnership agreement with local beverage manufacturing company Adonko Limited.

The deal sees the company's Adonko Next Level Energy Drink as official energy drink partners of the Dormaa based club for the next three years.

Aduana Stars announced the deal with a statement on their official twitter handle:

""We are delighted to announce a Sponsorship deal with Adonko Next Level Ltd for the next three seasons, beginning with 2020/21. Sponsorship package includes: Airtime, Adonko Next Level products."

They are the third Ghanaian club to enter any such deal with the beverage company after Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak not long ago.