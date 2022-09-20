2 hours ago

King Faisal suffered yet another defeat in the betPawa Premier League on Monday as they lost 3-2 to Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. Faisal were hoping to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Berekum Chelsea but their hopes were dashed as they succumbed to another defeat – this time in front of their fans at the Baba Yara stadium.

Bright Adjei drew the first blood in the 16th minute for Aduana FC but Haruna Mohammed replied 11 minutes later to draw King Faisal level. Adom Frimpong scored in the 33rd minute to restore the lead for the Ogya lads as the two-time League Champions went into the break with a 2-1 cushioning.

Back from recess, Solomon Aboagye added another goal for Aduana FC in the 53rd minute. With the game heading to a 3-1 victory, King Faisal pulled one back through Elia Elias in the 89th minute.

The result leaves King Faisal at the bottom of the betPawa Premier League table with no point after two matches following an opening say 2-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea.

Elsewhere - Mezack Afriyie scored for the second time on the spin as Berekum Chelsea threw away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Samartex 1996 at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa.

The forward took his goal tally to two goals in two matches after netting in the 4th minute but his goal lasted for only 8 minutes as Samartex 1996 drew level in the 12th minute mark.

Both teams pushed for the winning goal but that was not meant to happen as the game ended 1-1 in Tarkwa.