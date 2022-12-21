47 minutes ago

Raymond Oko Grippman scored an own goal as Accra Great Olympics fell 1-0 to Aduana FC at the WAFA arena at Sogakope Tuesday.

The visitors went into the game without key striker Bright Adjei and Kwame Adom Frimpong but Coach Samuel Fabin named a formidable side that had Solomon Aboagye, Justus Torsutsey and Emmanuel Gyamfi in attack.

Great Olympics started the game well as they kept hold of the ball looking for spaces behind their opponents to capitalize on but Aduana FC were equally up to the task as they dealt with the situation with cheeky ease.

With three minutes to end the first half, Raymond Oko Grippman put the ball into his own net in a bid to clear a goalmouth melee, resulting from a free kick. The goal gave Aduana FC energy as they went into the break with a slim advantage.

Back from the break – the home team pilled the pressure in search of the equalizer but their effort yielding no dividends as the visitors held on to record their third away victory in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

The win takes Aduana FC back to the top of the Premier League table with 19 points – three points ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions who have 16 points each.