1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have completed the signing of defender Nurudeen Abdulai in the current transfer window.

The center back joins the two time Ghana Premier League winners on a free transfer.

He moved to Aduana Stars from league leaders Karela United who chose not to extend his contract despite making ten appearances for them in the first round after his two year deal expired this month.

The Dormaa based side have handed the bullish center back a two year contract.

Aduana Stars are short on center back options after their star defender Farouk Adams is currently in custoday standing trial for allegedly killing a Police officer with a car he was driving.

The new signing is expected to help coach Joseph Asare Bediako and the squad as they aim to at least make the top four.