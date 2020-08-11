1 hour ago

Obuasi AshantiGold is close to completing a move for Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed to augment their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Both clubs have reached an agreement for the loan signing of the striker to help the miners in their African Cup competition.

It is believed the player will earn around GHC8,000 a month plus other bonuses.

AshantiGold lost their captain and star striker Shafiu Mumuni after failing to agree on a new contract with him.

The technical team sees the Aduana Stars striker as the player who can fill the gaping hole left by the exit of Shafiu Mumuni who was top scorer the last time the club played in Africa.

Yahaya, 32, scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season for Aduana Stars.

He has in the past played for Asante Kotoko, Azam FC and Amidaus Professionals.

Yahaya Mohammed at 32 was handed a maiden call up to the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON qualifies against Sudan only for the game to be scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.