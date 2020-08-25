1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars is interested in snapping up Asante Kotoko striker Osman Ibrahim ahead of the coming season.

The Ogya boys have have made inquiries about the availability of the Kotoko striker.

Ibrahim just returned from a loan spell at Kumasi King Faisal where he was a huge success for the club alerting many suitors.

Two time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana have been locked in negotiations with Obuasi Ashantigold about a possible transfer of Yahaya Mohammed and would want a replacement for the coming season.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker joined King Faisal at the beginning of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20 year old striker had a goal laden season with the struggling club before the league was truncated scoring eight goals in 14 appearances for his on loan club.

Osman Ibrahim was signed by former Kotoko coach Paa Kwasi Fabin in 2018 but struggled to make any impact before he was loaned out to Liberty Professionals where he was unsuccessful.

Paa Kwasi Fabin who is now coach of Aduana Stars wants to re-unite with his former prodigy at Aduana Stars but he may have to do a lot of convincing for Kotoko to part with their prized asset.