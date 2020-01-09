2 hours ago

Veteran Aduana Stars goal poacher Yahaya Mohammed has revealed his target for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Asante Kotoko and Tema Youth star says his target for the Dorma based club is to bang in twenty or twenty one goals for his club.

"My target is to score twenty plus goals to win the top scorer gong this season", Yahaya Mohammed told Angel FM in an interview.

"Normally in the GPL, you could see that players who wins the goal king do not score more, they either win with 16 or 17 goals. So as I target winning the goal king as my personal achievement, I want to score twenty or more goals" , he added.

The experienced striker despite claiming he will score twenty or more goals to win the goal king says its an audacious target for him but believes with hard work, determination and training he can achieve his target at the end of the season.

Yahaya Mohammed is currently on top of the Ghana Premier League goal scorers chat with three goals.

Aduana stars are currently joint top of the league along with Medeama and WAFA and will take on early season struggles King Faisal in Dormaa on match day 3