18 minutes ago

They may be winning hearts on micro blogging site twitter but not so much on the football pitch as with all their 'council of elders' Accra Great Olympics succumbed to their second defeat of the Ghana Premier League.

Great Olympics played at home to Aduana Stars in their match day two clash at the Accra Sports Stadium but ended up on the losing side after conceding a last minute goal.

The Mashi boys were intent on picking their first three points of the season as coach Prince George Coffie named a strong squad that included some forgetten men who are trying to resurrect their careers like Gladson Awako and veteran Emmanuel Clottey.

Aduana Stars took the initiative in the game asking all the questions but Olympics stood their grounds and refused to let off their guard.

The first half ended goalless but the Ogya boys ended the better of both teams as they continued their dominance in the second half.

Richard Nana Kwesi climbed from the bench in place of Noah Martey in the 72nd minute as they went in search of the winner.

As everyone the game was heading for a stalemate, the substitute Richard Nana Kwasi had other ideas as he netted for the visitors to break the hearts of the home fans who would have happily settled for a point.

Olympics remain without a point after two games on their return to the Ghana Premier League as they lie 17th while Aduana remain second with a 100% record.