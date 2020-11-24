1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars are counting their loses after their 1-1 drawn game against King Faisal on Sunday.

Aduana Stars have been dealt a huge blow as their star striker Yahaya Mohammed has been ruled out of action for about five months.

The 32 year old striker sustained an injury in his sides 1-1 drawn game played against King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Yahaya Mohammed opened the scores for the Ogya boys before King Faisal pulled parity later in the game.

He has suffered a fracture to his left collarbone and will require lengthy time to undergo rehabilitation and physiotherapy before returning to action.

His absence will be hard for Aduana Stars to take as they have heavily been reliant on the burly striker for much of their goals.

Yahaya Mohammed was the joint top scorer of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier Legaue season scoring 11 goals just like former Inter Allies star Victorien Adebayor.