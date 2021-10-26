1 hour ago

The president of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) Torgbor Mensah, affectionately called Mr. Tee, has died.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was first elected as the President of the AAG in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 to serve a second term, a position he held until his sudden demise.

The late Mr. Mensah was the quintessential “self-made man”, rising by dint of hard work from a graphic designer to become by all standards the doyen of the advertising industry in Ghana and Africa.

A statement signed by the AAG Vice President, Mansa Amoa-Awuah, said the late Torgbor Mensah, was an embodiment of commerce, creativity, and communication.

“He was also the President of the Ghana Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and in October last year was appointed its Vice President, Corporate Member Development — Africa.

In April 2021, he was selected as a Juror for the 2021 CANNES LIONS awards outdoor. As the President of the AAG, he worked tirelessly to ensure that, the process for the passing of the Advertising Council Bill was progressing steadily,” the statement said.

The AAG noted that the late Mr. Mensah’s passion to develop Local Assemblies caused him to support the ‘Make Greater Accra Work Again’ Campaign.

The late Mr. Mensah was the Executive Chairman of ‘The Great Argon Holdings, the largest Integrated Marketing Communications Group in Ghana. He also founded DDP Outdoor Limited, Ghana’s biggest outdoor advertising company with affiliation in several African countries.

He was the Past President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) for many years and also a past President and a proud member of the Lion’s Club.

“His sudden demise is a monumental loss to the AAG and the entre advertising fraternity worldwide, for which he was a colossus. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

A Book of Condolence will be opened for AAG members at the Secretariat from Wednesday 27th October 2021 from 10 am to 2 pm each day,” the statement added.