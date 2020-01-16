57 minutes ago

Madam Jean Mensa and other Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) have been charged to advise Dr. Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of operations on how to communicate with the public.

According to Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Dr. Bossman Asare has a challenge in communicating well to the public and if not checked, he can create problems for the Commission.

"It is high time the leaders of the Electoral Commission, including Commissioners representing the various regions advise Dr. Bossman Asare . . . he adds tension . . ." he said.

He told sit-in host, Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.that, Dr. Bossman Asare speaks anyhow and adds tension to an already tensed situation.

Listen to Bernard Allotey Jacobs below