2 hours ago

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Togbe Afede XIV, has been appointed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association as Chairman of the Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee.

This follows the decision of the Executive Council to name Member, Dr. Toni Aubynn and Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Club Licensing Board as its nominees to serve on the Committee. They join the three representatives of the Premier League clubs, Delali Senaya, CEO of Inter Allies Football Club, Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.

The five-member Committee will start the process leading to the Ghana Premier League going autonomous. It would be recalled that the Executive Council on May 8, 2020 announced that a committee will be instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The Committee is expected to submit their first draft to the Executive Council of the GFA within the first three months of work.

The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 18-club competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.