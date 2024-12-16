29 minutes ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has clarified her absence during the recent elections, stating that she purposely chose not to play a prominent role in the constituency's campaign.

Her decision, she explained, was to allow the parliamentary candidate to have the space to establish his own identity without being overshadowed by her presence.

Having served the people of Dome Kwabenya for several years, Adwoa Safo felt that her visibility in the constituency could detract from the efforts of the party's candidate.

She expressed that her involvement in the local campaign could lead to her being seen as the face of the constituency once again, which might create confusion among voters. Instead, she opted to focus on the national campaign.

In an interview with the media at Parliament, Adwoa Safo remarked, “When I lost my seat, I made it clear that I would be involved in the national campaign. After twelve years as an MP, you develop a strong support base, and I didn’t want to create any tension by returning to the constituency and being viewed as the face of it, especially when I wasn’t officially holding the position anymore.”

She further explained, “For Dome Kwabenya, I believe my influence is still strong, but I wanted to give the candidate the opportunity to engage with the electorate on his own terms and make his own mark.”

Regarding the prospect of running for her seat again, Adwoa Safo noted that it is too early to make any definitive plans.

She emphasized the need for the party to assess how best to regain the seat, whether with or without her involvement.