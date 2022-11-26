2 hours ago

Host of Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, has said that Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has returned to the States after she spent a few days in Ghana after her long absence.

According to him, this was revealed to him by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu during an interview.

Even though he said Adwoa Safo did not state when she would return, she is expected the spend the Christmas holidays abroad.

“She has left again; she has informed Majority Leader and Leader mentioned it during an interview with him. She will spend Christmas but until then, we do not know when she will return,” Kwame Nrkumah Tikese said on his Ade Akye Abia show Saturday morning.

On November 11, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties following her return from the United States of America.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has not been in the House since the 2022 budget was passed on November 26, 2021.

The MP’s return comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on October 26, 2022, ruled that the report of the committee set up to look into her case and that of two other MPs who absented themselves for a number of sittings should be presented before the whole house for a debate.

Alban Bagbin dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the house.

“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.

“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the house. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.

It will be recalled that on July 29, 2022, a day after parliament adjourned its first decision to determine the fate of the Dome Kwabenya MP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked her as the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

In a statement, the president said the revocation of the MP’s appointment as minister was to take immediate effect.

“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.

“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the United States of America since 2021.

However, barely two weeks following her return, she is reported to have left the country again.