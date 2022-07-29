11 hours ago

Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has stated that the Minority Caucus he leads believes that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya must lose her seat.

He is quick to add that his caucus is only disagreeing with the procedure that the Majority is asking seeking to use to remove Adwoa Safo.

In his closing remarks on Thursday, July 28, 2022, as Parliament went on recess, he said the Minority was going to be guided by the directives that Speaker will give on the Privileges Committee report.

“Mr. Speaker, you just referred the matter, we will respect your ruling on the matter of the referral to the Privileges Committee but to state that what the Honourable Member for Dome Kwabenya is doing is not right, and is not acceptable, we are only disagreeing on procedure… and we will be guided with your expertise on this,” he stressed.

Speaker Alban Bagbin deferred a ruling on whether or not Adwoa Safo should lose her seat as an MP over her prolonged and unauthorized absence from the House. He said he has consulted ‘the old lady’ and will subsequently deliver his ruling when the House reconvenes.

Adwoa Safo sacked as Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022; sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, the President’s decision was according to Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.

The statement added that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources, will continue as the caretaker minister until a substantive Minister.

“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.

“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.