An aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the Mpraeso Constituency, Mr. Davis Opoku Ansah, known as OPK was on Tuesday at about 5pm involved in a car crash on the Accra-Suhum road, information available to Agoo FM news indicates.

OPK, who’s the Director of Operation for the pressure group, Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), together with five others, reportedly part of his campaign team sustained injuries and are currently responding to treatment at a health facility in Accra.

OPK together with his team were from Accra to the Mpraeso Constituency.

He filed his nomination forms last week to contest the incumbent MP, Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong in the upcoming primaries.

Credit: Kasapafmonline.com