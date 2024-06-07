18 minutes ago

AFC Bournemouth has taken a decisive step in securing their future by announcing the signing of promising young striker, Daniel Adu-Adjei, to a new long-term contract.

The Premier League club officially made the announcement on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

Surrounded by his family, Adu-Adjei put pen to paper, solidifying his commitment to the Cherries.

The English-born Ghanaian talent initially joined Bournemouth in March 2021 and has since been showcasing his abilities with remarkable performances for the club's development squad.

During the 2023/24 season, Adu-Adjei's exceptional form saw him net an impressive tally of 25 goals in 25 games across all competitions, catching the attention of the club's management.

With such a prolific record, Bournemouth moved swiftly to secure his future with the club.

In addition to his outstanding displays for the development squad, Adu-Adjei made a significant impact during a loan spell at Leyton Orient.

He marked his presence with a memorable EFL goal in a 3-1 League One victory over Shrewsbury Town in April, further validating his potential.

With his new contract in place, Daniel Adu-Adjei is poised to take the next step in his career.

His promising talent is expected to be showcased on Bournemouth's first-team preseason tour of Los Angeles, California, an exciting opportunity for the young striker to demonstrate his capabilities at a higher level.