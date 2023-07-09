2 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has opened up new horizons and paved the way for unprecedented economic cooperation and integration.

According to him, Ghanaians must seize the historic moment to harness the resources and leverage the strengths to propel Ghana's trade relations with our African partners to new heights.

Speaking at the Regional Conference and Stakeholder Engagement at a forum held in Koforidua, the Regional capital on the implementation of the national policy framework and action plan for boosting Ghana’s trade with Africa, Friday 7th July 2023, he stated that the conference marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen Ghana’s trade relations with the rest of the continent.

He indicated that the National Policy Framework and Action Plan provides the country with a clear road map, a blueprint for success, and a comprehensive strategy to navigate the complexities of regional trade.

The Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong emphasized the importance of diversifying our exports, enhancing competitiveness, promoting innovation, and addressing the challenges that hinder our participation in the African market.

He said that the Eastern Region is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of this policy framework and added that the region is poised to become a thriving hub of trade and commerce in the country with its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

Seth Acheampong indicated that the regional conference and stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the continental free trade agreement has served as a platform for key players to come together, exchange ideas, and chart a course of action that will enable us to maximize the benefits of AfCFTA.

Seth Acheampong urged all esteemed participants, including government officials, business leaders, academia, and civil society to actively engage in meaningful discussions, and share insights, and expertise.

On behalf of the National Coordinator for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dr. Fareed Arthur explained that the reason behind the conference and stakeholder engagement gather the opinion of the participants and to take come out with strategic measures to improve AfCFTA

Dr. Fareed Arthur stated that by eliminating barriers to trade in Africa, the objective of the AfCFTA is to significantly boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade in value-added production and trade across all sectors of Africa’s economy.