21 minutes ago

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has finally arrived at the camp of the Black Stars for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

The player missed the first leg played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday but will be a part of the Ghana squad that will fly out to Sudan on Sunday for the reverse fixture.

Initially the Austrian giants were averse to releasing their midfielder due to concerns with coronavirus but have now released the player.

The talented Ashimeru despite his brilliance for Red Bull Salzburg has been continuously overlooked by the technical team of the Black Stars and will earn his very first cap for Ghana.

Ashimeru was overlooked when the initial 23 man squad was announced causing a lot of uproar among football loving fans but has only been drafted in due to injury to Thomas Teye Partey.

He has now been given permission to travel to Ghana for the AFCON qualifiers but will unfortunately miss the first leg in Cape Coast since he is due to arrive in the country on Friday.

The player will however be available for the second leg which will come up in Omdurman on the 17th November 2020 against Sudan.

He has been in fine form for Red Bull Salzburg this season playing seven games and providing three assists.