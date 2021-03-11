1 hour ago

Ghana has been dealt a huge blow as number one choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori is a huge doubt for the 2022 Africa Cup of National qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The goalie got injured in their CAF Champions League game against ES Setif played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Richard Ofori who plays for Orlando Pirates was stretched off the pitch after 12 minutes after he sustained an injury after taking a long goal kick.

He immediately called for medical attention and after lengthy attention from the medical team he was substituted for his understudy Siyabonga Mpontshane.

It remains unclear the extent of his injury as he will undergo scans in the coming days to ascertain the extent of damage and how long he will be out for.

Ghana may have to look elsewhere as Richard Ofori remains a huge doubt for the AFCON 2022 double header that will come off later this month.

The Black Stars tops the group with 9 points and on goal difference.