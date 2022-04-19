2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a tricky draw for the qualifiers for the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament which will be hosted by neighbours Ivory Coast.

Ghana has been placed in group E alongside Angola, Central African Republic and Madagascar.

The draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023 was conducted in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday evening, with exciting matches lined up towards next year’s tournament.

The draw was conducted by African football legends, former South Africa defender Lucas Radebe and ex Côte d'Ivoire forward Solomon Kalou in the studios of SuperSports.

Ghana will be looking forward to make the short trip to Ivory Coast at the 34th AFCON edition.

The qualifiers will start in June 2022 to know the 23 nations that will join Ivory Coast for the tournament in summer 2023.

Below is the full draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers