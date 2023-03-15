2 hours ago

Angola have named a 26-man squad that will take on Ghana in the 2023 African Cup of Nations(AFCON) qualifier double header match later this month.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on 23rd March 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium before traveling to Luanda four days later for the reverse clash.

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves on Tuesday afternoon announced the twenty-six (26) players invited for the game against the Black Stars in a press conference at the Angola Football Federation headquarters in Luanda.

There are a lot of notable names in the squad who all ply their trade abroad among them include; M'bala Nzola of Spezia Calcio, Rio Ave's Jacinto Gelson Dala and KAA Gent defender Nuriu Fortuna

Ghana are joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

Below is Angola 26-man squad for Ghana game