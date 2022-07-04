12 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football on Sunday, 3rd July,2022 announced changes to the African Cup of Nations 2023 that is to come on in Ivory Coast.

The CAF President, Patrice Mostepe announced that the Executive Committee has decided that the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire will be postponed to the months of January and February 2024.

Initially scheduled from 23 June to 23 July 2023, Dr Motsepe said the postponement is as a direct and sole result of the adverse weather conditions in the country and after also having received further technical opinion from experts on adverse effects of staging the matches in that period.

June and July are rainy seasons in Côte d’Ivoire.