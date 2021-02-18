10 minutes ago

The Black Satellites will hold two training sessions on Thursday in preparation for their second Group game against Morocco on Friday.

The National U-20 side started their Africa campaign with an empathic 4-0 win over Tanzania to move to the top of the Group C standings.

Forward Percious Boah scored a brace with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Joselpho Barnes all on target for the Black Satellites.

Coach Karim Zito led his side through a recovery session on Wednesday after an extensive team talk on the opening game.

All 27 players participated in the session and are in contention for selection for Friday's game against the Moroccans.

A win against Morocco will confirm Ghana’s qualification to the next round of the competition with the game against Gambia in hand.

Friday’s second Group C game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm.