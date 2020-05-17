1 hour ago

Renowned French coach, Harve Renard has express desire to have a second stint with Ghana's senior National team, the Black Stars.

The experienced coach served as the second in command under the reign of compatriot Claude Le Roy during the 2008 African Cup of Nations where Ghana lost to Camaroon in the Semi-finals.

The former Zambia, Ivory Coast and Morocco coach has always profess his love for Ghana openly despite his failure to secure the Black Stars top job on at least two occasions.

Speaking to TV3's Juliet Bawuah in his latest interview, Renard yet again revealed that he still harbors the ambition to manage the senior national team of Ghana.

"Yes I have to come back one day to help one country to win. That country haven't won it for a longer time and that is your country Ghana. I will love to win this feat with the Black Stars," the 51-year old said.

Ghana lifted her fourth AFCON trophy in 1982 being the last time they ever won the prestigious cup.

However, the ex-assistant coach of the Black Stars has seen it all for the past decade, having supervised Zambia to their maiden tittle in 2012.

Harvey Renard once again led the Elephants of La Cote d'Ivoire to their African Nations cup glory in 2014, a feat he will like to achieve with the Stars on his return.