2 hours ago

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko says that Ghanaians should under no circumstance compare Felix Afena-Gyan to the legendary Asamoah Gyan.

He says that the AS Roma youngster has a bright future ahead of him and should be afforded the patience to grow instead of rushing him.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances whiles Afena-Gyan has made just two Ghana appearances with no goal.

The Roma youngster made his Ghana debut in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Afena-Gyan made his Roma debut in November last year against Genoa where he scored twice from the bench.

His stock has rapidly risen especially after his energetic displays against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header.

In an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, Ibrahim Tanko says that Ghanaians should allow the youngster to learn his trade.

“It is not fair to compare the two players. Afena Gyan is a young player who recently made his debut for Ghana, he didn’t even play for the junior national teams. He has a bright future but I will plead with Ghanaians to exercise patience with him” he told Bryt FM.

“They should not start comparing him to Asamoah Gyan. Being compared to Gyan comes with a lot of pressure because he is done a lot for the country and himself”.