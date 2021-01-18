2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin has commissioned a multipurpose library for the people of New Winneba in the Effutu municipality.

The MP has within the years built thirteen (13) new Libraries, at different communities in the constituency, to support reading.

The 14th newly constructed one was commissioned last Friday at New Winneba community.

The library is well stocked with upgraded books to succour students within the community and its environs.

According to the lawmaker, his motive for building Libraries is to inspire reading, especially among school children in the constituency.

The Library Board member, Miss Gifty Sey during the commission said: “We’ve also introduced an online learning management system to help schools within the communities.”

She together with the library board were thankful to Afenyo-Markin who “has been using his fund to build libraries.”

Members of the Ghana Library Authority were presented with keys to the 14th library at the ceremony

The occasion was graced by the Municipal Education Director, District rep of Ghana Library Authority, the Presiding Member for Effutu Municipal Assembly, clergy, the Deputy Chief Imam and many others.