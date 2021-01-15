3 hours ago

The Deputy Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament Afenyo Markin has said that his colleagues went to Parliament as early as 3am to show how punctual they are.

There were photos flooding social media as early as 3am of Members of Parliament of the NPP caucus reporting to the Chamber of Parliament when the sitting of Parliament was scheduled for 10am.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the Deputy Leader for the NPP caucus in Parliament said his colleagues were early to show how punctual they are.

He indicated that since they are virtually new to Parliament, they were in the Chamber to read their papers and also acclimatize with the environment.

“I don’t see any controversy arising out of who is sitting where and all that. My understanding is that we have been urged to be punctual, and our first timers have resolved to seeing to punctuality and ensuring that they take their parliamentary work serious,” Afenyo-Markin said.

He added: “Today is our first day of regular sitting and I am pretty sure as you may be aware our colleagues have gotten to the chamber ahead of time to acclimatize themselves, to read their papers, fraternize and prepare for today’s activities and I should think that is in order.”