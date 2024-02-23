The MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been confirmed as Majority Leader.
Members of the National Executive Committee who met in Accra on February 23 affirmed his nomination as the replacement for Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who resigned February 21 during a meeting between the Majority Caucus and President Akufo-Addo.
The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Kodua Frimpong is expected to formally communicate the decision to Parliament.
Other members of the newly constituted Majority Caucus are:
- Patricia Appiagyei (MP for Asokwa) – Deputy Majority Leader
- Frank Annor Dompreh (MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri) – Majority Whip
- Habib Iddrisu (MP for Tolon)- 1st Dep. Majority Whip
- Alex Tetteh Djonobuah (MP for Sefwi Akontombra) – 2nd Dep. Majority Whip
In announcing his decision to step down, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said among others that, “In my absence from the Country, certain issues had been raised to which I have been connected. I do not want to be the eye of the storm. Nothing should be done that would precipitate cataclysmic consequences. That is why I am stressing peace and unity.
He nonetheless, gets to keep his position as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.
