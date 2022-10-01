1 hour ago

Affirmative Defiance Against Galamsay (ADAG) has called for a massive demonstration against illegal mining (galamsey) across the country and urged the major religious bodies to join the fight.

In a media release issued on Friday, the pressure group said it is determined to use all legal tools to mount pressure on the government of Ghana to declare war against the illegal act.

"As part of our strategy to impress upon the government to clamp down on the galamsay menace, which has dire consequences for the sustainability of our water bodies, farm lands, forest ecology and a wide array of health implications, the Affirmative Defiance Against

Galamsay calls on all concerned Ghanaians devoid of political party affiliation, religion, ethnicity or gender to participate in the underlisted actions to impress upon the government of Ghana to immediately and urgently declare war against the galamsay menace to save present and future generations," the statement read.

The pressure group is seeking the government to suspend all small-scale mining in the country. Below is the statement

Affirmative Defiance Against Galamsay (ADAG) is an apolitical and non-religious pressure group comprising some concerned Ghanaians who are determined to use all legal tools to mount pressure on the government of Ghana to declare war against illegal artisanal mining popularly referred to as Galamsay.

As part of our strategy to impress upon government to clamp down on the galamsaymenace which has dire consequences for the sustainability of our water bodies, farm lands, forest ecology and a wide array of health implications, the Affirmative Defiance Against

Galamsay call on all concerned Ghanaians devoid of political party affiliation, religion, ethnicity or gender to participate in the underlisted actions to impress on the Government of Ghana to immediately and urgently declare war against the galamsay menace to save present and future generations.

ADAG seek among others;

1. That the government of Ghana to declare war against galamsay;

2. The government of Ghana to halt all small-scale mining both licensed and unlicensed

indefinitely;

3. The government of Ghana to fully deploy the military to clamp down on all galamsay

activities across Ghana and

4. Ensure all excavators and chanfans are either destroyed or evacuated from present

mining locations to a state allotted yard.

Roll of Actions

1. All concerned Ghanaians (including public and private sector workers, students and religious observers) to clad in red from 17th October to 23rd October 2022;

2. All concerned Muslims to show participation by wearing red clothing, hats/hijab or

red armbands for their 21st October Jummuah Prayers as well as the use of the

pulpits to preach against the menace and call on authorities to act now;

3. All concerned Christians to show participation by cladding in red clothing, hats/headgears or armbands for their Sunday, 23rd October Church services as well as the use of the pulpits to preach against the menace and call on authorities to act

now.

4. All Ghanaian workers and students to lay down their tools on every Mondaycommencing from 7th November till government heed to our demands.

#ADAG

#waragainstgalamsay

#+defianceagainstgalamsay