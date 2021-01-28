2 hours ago

Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokuaa, has commended former President John Mahama for showing respect to President Akufo-Addo despite their differences.

The two were spotted interacting with each other at the Black Stars Square Wednesday when they attended the funeral of the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Just as the funeral has ended and President Akufo-Addo was about to leave the grounds, he waked to the direction of his predecessor to exchange pleasantries with him.

Although the two men are currently in the Supreme Court with an election petition, Mr Mahama was captured in a bowing position showing humility and respect to the President.

Details of what the two men discussed are not yet made known to the public.

In reaction, Vim Lady, as he is affectionately called, said: "If you don't LOVE Mahama for this then i don't know what you want."

According to the popular broadcaster, the recent behaviour put up by the two political leaders is what makes Ghana one of the best places on earth.

Below is what she wrote in full:

I had to break my silence on facebook because of this picture.

Though President Mahama is fighting 2020 election RESULTS in court and we DON'T know whether he will win or not, look at how he shows RESPECT to President Akuffo Addo.

If you don't LOVE Mahama for this then i don't know what you want.

AFTER ALL THE GIDIGIDI THIS IS WHAT MAKES GHANA ONE OF THE BEST PLACES ON EARTH.

We will fight and insult but we know the GHANA in us.

One day i pray FOOT SOLDIERS will be matured like this though they will never get EX GRATIA.

Show President Mahama some fans because even Donald Trump could not do this

President Akuffo Addo, thank you for giving President Rawlings a befitting burial.

RIP Togbuiga PAPA J

*PLEASE NO INSULTS