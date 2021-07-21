3 hours ago

Shots have been fired, and the heat coming out of this ‘beef’ is becoming unbearable as the social media rant and name-calling between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger have degenerated into something serious.

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi are seriously jabbing each other on their respective social media handle with ‘killer punches’ and the revelation of some deep secrets.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Ayisha has disclosed by exposing how Afia Schwar is using her daughter to solicit money from people and how her close pal, Tracey Boakye got pregnant for the Adonko Boss, Dr. Kweko Oteng.

Ayisha further revealed that the recent rumour that went round about Tracey Boakye having a miscarriage was true and that was also for the Adonko boss, something she said was orchestrated by Afia.

Ayisha said a lot about Afia and that includes; Afia’s disloyalty, blackmailing, her love for black magic and many others.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Ayisha is a braggart who sleeps around for money and feeds on celebrities popularity for fame.

Afia also stated that, Ayisha is a broke woman who could not pay her rent and run to the States to do a menial job to make ends meet.

