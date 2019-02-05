4 hours ago

Controversial media personality and humour therapist, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger, has showed off her new house on social media after her sons completed their WASSCE examination.

In the video sighted by sammykaymedia. com, the comedian was seen laughing as she captures her sons in a living room and told them the new house is a graduating gift to them amidst giggling.

She also recently released a customized brand new Mercedes G-Wagon which she claims she bought it herself from the money she earns from a well-paid job she does which gives her around GHS 55,000 monthly.

