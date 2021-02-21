48 minutes ago

The Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP) has intervened to pay full tuition fees for his constituent, Daniel Telugnaya, a medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) for this academic year.

The student, who is a native of Kwamang in the constituency received the support as part of the MP’s pledge to invest in the education of his constituents and empower the youth.

The MP gave assurances that he will continue to support the beneficiary and other constituents seeking to attain higher education.

The MP while interacting with the beneficiary urged him to study hard.

“Study hard bro. I am with you,” he indicated.

The chiefs and people of the communities hailed the MP for the style of leadership and pledged their support to enable him to execute his developmental agenda.