1 hour ago

Afigya Kwabre North NPP Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has called for a change in mindset as far as technical and vocational education is concerned.

His comment comes on the back of report that the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) had so far registered 188 TVET institutions and training centres throughout the country.

CTVET was established by the Education Regulatory Bodies ACT 2020 (ACT 1023) to regulate, promote and administer technical and vocational education and training, for transformation and innovation for sustainable development in Ghana.

Reacting to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'kokrokoo', the MP applauded government for the initiative and urged parents to stop the notion that students who acquire technical and vocational training have no future.

He further recalled how he had the opportunity to study Agric in school but was stopped by his mother.