A class four (4) pupil of Tease D/A Primary School in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region has died after falling out from a mango tree.

The body of the deceased – Gyagadu Kwame Moses – has been deposited at Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital Morgue.

The incident occurred Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The deceased reportedly climbed a mango tree on the school compound to plug some fruits to eat at the blind side of the school authorities who were then busily supervising a rehearsal ahead of the 6th March Parade.

Unfortunately, he fell from the tree and was left unconscious under the mango tree by a friend who was with him. Instead of raising an alarm four the rescue of the deceased, the little boy ran home to inform the grandmother of the deceased who rushed to the scene wailing for help.

Already, a Teacher had carried the unconscious child on a motorbike to Tease Presbyterian Health Center but the condition of the boy deteriorated hence referred to Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The distraught grandmother while rushing to follow up on the condition of the boy, was unfortunately knocked down by a speeding tricycle.

She suffered serious injuries and was treated and discharged at the

