5 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has procured the services of speed boats to help transport electoral materials to the dwarf islands and other hard-to-reach areas in the Afram Plains North and South constituencies.

Additionally, the EC has enlisted the support of the Ghana Air Force to airlift electoral materials, aiming to expedite the collation of results from regions with limited road and internet connectivity.

In the 2020 elections, the EC faced challenges accessing network connectivity, leading to significant delays in receiving election results from the dwarf islands and other remote areas.

To prevent a repeat of this situation, the Eastern Regional Director of the EC, John Appiah Baffour, assured in an interview with Citi News that all necessary measures are in place to ensure swift and efficient collation of results this year.

“This time around, in Afram Plains South and North, we have made provisions so that we get the results early. What we have done is that we have hired speedboats to retrieve the results.

“The Ghana Army is also providing us with a chopper to airlift the materials and also bring them back. So we are hoping that this time around, everything will go on smoothly, and then we will get the results as early as possible to declare.”