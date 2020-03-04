40 minutes ago

There is tension at Gyaneboafo, a farming community in Afram Plains South District following the killing of a farmer by a fulani herdsman.

The deceased was shot in the abdomen when he and his two brothers attempted to arrest the suspect fleeing after his cattle destroyed their harvested tubers of yam.

The deceased, a Dagomba, from the Northern Region had visited his brother-owner of the farm, to attend his marriage ceremony which happened last week.

His body has been retrieved by the Police for preservation and autopsy at the Presbyterian Hospital in Donkorkrom.

Assembly Member for Bonkro Electoral Area under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, Jordan Yunbow Michael confirmed the incident to Kasapa News.

According to the Assembly Member,the District Police Commander has led a team of investigators to the community making effort to arrest the suspect now at large ,hence asked the angry farmers planning to retaliate to remain calm

The has been renewed tension between farmers and fulani herdsmen in Communities such us Gyaneboafo Aframsu ,Kwame boye, Makofi ,Charity ,Bonkro, Tease among others over destruction of farms and pollugikn of water bodies.

A joint team of Military and National Security was recently dispatched to some of the troubled areas for a two day operation which led to killing of dozens of cattle. Some Fulani herdsmen reportedly sustained gunshot injuries in the process.

Source: kasapa News