The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly has established two isolation centres at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital and the community center to be used by the district for possible case of COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Donkorkrom, Mr Samuel Kena, the District Chief Executive said, the Assembly would ensure that the public adhere to government's directives to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

He said a Public Health Emergency Management Committee in collaboration with the District Police Service had been created to enforce the directives put in place by the government.

Mr Kena said the assembly had also taken delivery of veronica buckets, paper towels, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and waste baskets, which have been placed at public places and health centres across the district to ensure the safety of the people.

As part of measures to prevent the disease from spreading into the district, he said the assembly had positioned infrared thermometers at all entry points to the Afram Plains to check the temperature of people entering the district.

Mr Kena said market centres at Agordeke, Bruben and other areas have been fumigated and decongested as directed by government.

He said yam and cassava sellers have been allocated to newly created markets.

Mr Kena said, the assembly had undertaken public education and sensitisation of the market women on the virus through the district Information Services Department and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The DCE entreated the public to use the sanitation facilities provided by the Assembly to help minimise the dangers of the coronavirus.