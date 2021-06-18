2 hours ago

Africa is in the middle of a full-blown third COVID-19 wave and there is a need for more vaccination, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The total infections have crossed the five million mark, and at least seven African countries have run out of vaccines.

“Africa needs millions of more doses here and now,” WHO’s Africa Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt have recorded the most virus cases in the continent.

Uganda and Namibia are experiencing a deadly third wave, with dozens of fatalities recorded daily.

A total of 136,030 people have succumbed to the virus in different African countries, according to WHO.

The Delta variant is in 14 African countries, while the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa, is in 25 countries.

The WHO says there’s no clear timeline on when more vaccines will be available, but there is an urgent need for them.

Source:bbc.com