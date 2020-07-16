1 hour ago

James Mireku,son of the veteran Gospel musician Elder Dr. Akwasi Mireku has finally unveiled the video of the most wanted project tilted "Africa Is Home."

His Dad Elder Akwasi Mireku who began his music journey some decades ago has already set the pace in the industry already which will motivate James Mireku to do more.

Africa Is Home identifies the true African origin made with only instrumentals which you can't afford to miss.

Born James Yaw Mireku, he began his Ministry at the tender age of four(4). At that time, eyes had not seen, nor ears heard, and neither had it entered into the hearts of men. What God had planned to use him for.

"My passion for music started from childhood".

I'm an instrumentalist and have leave alot from my Dad so it's my prayer that I will continue his legacy and take his brand worldwide".

"As you can see I have deviated a bit from what he does. I use only instruments so that it will sound purely African". Ambitious James added

James Mireku also revealed that music addits should expect much from him.

Watch The Full Video Of "Africa Is Home" Below:

https://youtu.be/Zh7e4XIFmls