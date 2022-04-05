17 minutes ago

Defending champions Al Ahly will face three-time winners Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League later this month.

Egyptian Al Ahly club are chasing a third consecutive Champions League title and a record-extending 11th triumph in the competition.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, one of two sides to go unbeaten through the group stages, have been paired with Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the last eight.

The remaining two quarter-final ties see Esperance of Tunisia face Algerian club ES Setif and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca paired with CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

The four group winners will have home advantage in the second leg. Should Al Ahly progress to the semi-finals, they will face either ES Setif or Esperance.

Meanwhile, a Libyan derby between Al Ittihad and Al Ahly Tripoli was one of the stand-out ties in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw, which was also conducted on Tuesday.

Two-time champions TP Mazembe will face Egyptian side Pyramids while 2020 winners RS Berkane of Morocco have an all-North African clash with Al Masry of Egypt.

Tanzania's Simba SC play South Africa's Orlando Pirates in the final tie.

African Champions League quarter-final draw



Al Ahly (Egypt) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)



ES Setif (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia)



CR Belouizdad (Algeria) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)



Petro de Luanda (Angola) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Semi-final draw



Al Ahly or Raja Casablanca v ES Setif or Esperance



Petro de Luanda or Mamelodi Sundowns v CR Belouizdad or Wydad Casablanca

Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw



Simba SC (Tanzania) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa)



Al Ittihad (Libya) v Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya)



Pyramids FC (Egypt) v TP Mazembe (DR Congo)



Al Masry (Egypt) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

Semi-final draw



Al Ittihad or Al Ahly Tripoli v Simba SC or Orlando Pirates



Pyramids or TP Mazembe v Al Masry or RS Berkane

Dates of ties and kick-off times to be confirmed by the Confederation of African Football.