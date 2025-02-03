18 hours ago

The Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has urged the rest of Africa to emulate Ghana's mobile money system as a benchmark for their own.

Ghana boasts a unique interoperable payment system which allows seamless transactions between mobile money wallets and bank accounts, and vice versa.

Ghana's system has been hailed globally and is often referred to as a global standard.

Addressing delegates at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra, Dr. Zuma, stressed the need for urgent continent-wide mobile interoperability and digital payment systems while acknowledging the effectiveness of Ghana's.

She also highlighted the importance of African countries investing in broadband and expanding e-commerce to enhance inter-African trade.

The APD aimed to assist African countries in transitioning from a fragmented continent to an integrated one, with a continental infrastructure investment framework guiding coordinated efforts among governments, investors, and development partners.

The three-day African Prosperity Dialogue, which aims to promote integrated African continents in many areas, especially trade, discussed key issues and made a number of recommendations.

Dr. Zuma also addressed issues on logistics and transportation, as well as energy in Africa.