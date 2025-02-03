The Chairperson of the Advisory Council of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has urged the rest of Africa to emulate Ghana's mobile money system as a benchmark for their own.
Ghana boasts a unique interoperable payment system which allows seamless transactions between mobile money wallets and bank accounts, and vice versa.
Ghana's system has been hailed globally and is often referred to as a global standard.
Addressing delegates at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra, Dr. Zuma, stressed the need for urgent continent-wide mobile interoperability and digital payment systems while acknowledging the effectiveness of Ghana's.
She also highlighted the importance of African countries investing in broadband and expanding e-commerce to enhance inter-African trade.
The APD aimed to assist African countries in transitioning from a fragmented continent to an integrated one, with a continental infrastructure investment framework guiding coordinated efforts among governments, investors, and development partners.
The three-day African Prosperity Dialogue, which aims to promote integrated African continents in many areas, especially trade, discussed key issues and made a number of recommendations.
Dr. Zuma also addressed issues on logistics and transportation, as well as energy in Africa.
