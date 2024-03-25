22 minutes ago

Despite a commendable performance at the African Games, Ghanaian athletes face disappointment as none have met the standards to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Joseph Paul Amoah's gold-winning time of 20.70 seconds in the men’s 200m event fell short of the Olympic qualifying time of 20.16 seconds.

With his personal best at 20.08 seconds, Amoah needs to surpass this mark to secure Olympic qualification.

In the high jump, Ghana clinched double gold medals, yet Cadman Yamoah and Rose Amoanima Yeboah's heights of 2.23m and 1.90m respectively are below the Olympic qualifying heights of 2.33m for men and 1.97m for women.

Benjamin Azamati, Ghana’s fastest man, faces a challenge after finishing 5th in the 100m final with a time of 10.45 seconds.

The Olympic qualifying time of 10.00 seconds requires significant improvement from Azamati.

Ghanaian female sprinters impressed, but they must achieve a time of 11.07 seconds to qualify for the Olympics.

In long-distance running, William Amponsah's performance in the men’s 10,000m and half marathon, despite winning hearts, did not meet the Olympic qualifying times.

With the outdoor season underway until June 30th, Ghanaian athletes have time to strive for Olympic qualification, hoping to see more contenders emerge for a spot at the Games.