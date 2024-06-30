9 hours ago

The African Talent Football Academy, based in Nsawam, Ghana, has departed for Spain to participate in the prestigious Donosti Cup.

Starting in July, the Donosti Cup is Europe's largest juvenile football competition, drawing teams from across the globe.

African Talent will compete in the U14 category, aiming to make a significant impact in the tournament.

This marks the academy's second appearance at the Donosti Cup, having previously participated in the U18 category last year.

The 32nd edition of the tournament promises to be an exciting experience for the young Ghanaian players.

Determined to make Ghana proud, African Talent Football Academy will showcase their skills and talent against international teams.

The Donosti Cup provides a valuable platform for young players to gain international experience and exposure, and African Talent is eager to seize this opportunity.